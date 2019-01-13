Real Betis hosts Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday as the pair of squads chase Barcelona for the league's top spot. Kickoff from Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla, Spain is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real Betis sits sixth in La Liga, 14 points behind Barcelona. The club lost at home to Huesca on Jan. 5, with its last La Liga victory coming against Espanyol on Dec. 16.

Real Madrid is fifth in La Liga, four points ahead of Real Betis. Real Socieded handed the club its sixth defeat of the season on Jan. 6, winning 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

