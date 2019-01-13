How to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Betis face Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, Jan. 13.

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

Real Betis hosts Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday as the pair of squads chase Barcelona for the league's top spot. Kickoff from Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla, Spain is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real Betis sits sixth in La Liga, 14 points behind Barcelona. The club lost at home to Huesca on Jan. 5, with its last La Liga victory coming against Espanyol on Dec. 16. 

Real Madrid is fifth in La Liga, four points ahead of Real Betis. Real Socieded handed the club its sixth defeat of the season on Jan. 6, winning 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)