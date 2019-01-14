Brothers of Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold Attacked at Gunpoint in Manchester

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

The brothers of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold were attacked at gunpoint in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Rashford's brother Dane and Alexander-Arnold's brother Tyler are said to have been attacked by a gang who were brandishing a shotgun, machete and baseball bat.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to The Mail, the pair, alongside a third victim, were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary following the incident, but no one has been reported as being seriously injured.


The pair manage their respective brothers' business interests off the field and were said to be on their way to watching Liverpool's win over Brighton when the incident took place. They were also set to attend Manchester United's victory over Tottenham on Sunday, where Rashford scored the winning goal in the first half.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold's brother had his Range Rover stolen, whilst a wallet and a watch were also stolen during the attack. Police have since confirmed that six people have been arrested for questioning in connection with the robbery.


Superintendent Mark Dexter of Greater Manchester police said of the incident: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured but the victims have been left understandably shaken following this incident.


"It is thanks to the swift action of our officers that we now have six men in custody but this investigation is still very much ongoing and officers will be in the area today continuing with inquiries.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the BMW or Range Rover around the time of the incident."

