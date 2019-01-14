Former Crystal Palace Midfielder Yohan Cabaye Leaves Al Nasr After Just Six Months

Yohan Cabaye's contract with UAE club Al Nasir has been cut short after just six months with the club meaning he can now be signed on a free this January.





The midfielder left Crystal Palace Palace only last summer to join Al Nasir on a two year deal but has already left the team, sparking rumours of a potential Premier League return.

MB Media/GettyImages

Chronicle Live have reported that the former Newcastle midfielder is available on a free transfer this month after leaving UAE club Al Nasr. The club announced the news on Sunday, bidding an 'immediate farewell' to the French international.





The departure follows Al Nasr's recent appointment of Spanish coach Benat San Jose following a poor start to the Emirati season.

Cabaye was not the only player to be let go by the club. In a tweet, Al Nasr said: “Al Nasr dispense with the services of the Cabaye, Rosa and Marquinhos and thanks the three players for the period when they wore the club’s shirt."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 32-year-old scored twice in 19 appearances for his former club and the news of his availability has ignited recent rumours of a possible return to Newcastle.

The same report states that Magpies fans have taken to social media to express their desire to re-sign Cabaye. The French midfielder was a key part of the Newcastle side that narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification in 2012 before reaching the Europa League quarter-finals the following season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He left England to join PSG back in 2014 but an uninspiring time in Ligue 1 saw him return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.





Newcastle currently have Jonjo Shelvey and Mo Diame on the sidelines in midfield and a short-term deal for Cabaye could be a wise move just to sure up Rafa Benitez's side.

With owner Mike Ashley unwilling to splash the cash, a free signing such as this could be a realistic target for the Magpies. However, it's likely that Cabaye's wage demands would be particularly high.