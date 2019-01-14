Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Responds to Reports Claiming Fall Out With Kevin de Bruyne

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted 'he doesn't know' if star man Kevin de Bruyne has a problem with him. 

The Spaniard substituted the midfielder during the 9-0 hammering of Burton with just 58 minutes on the clock leading De Bruyne to head straight down the tunnel shaking his head, with his reaction creating reports of a rift between the pair.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola was speaking during his press conference on Monday and remained coy on the subject, claiming he hasn't spoken to the Belgian regarding the incident that took place last Wednesday during City's Carabao Cup semi-final.


"I didn't speak with him so that one time I cannot say what he thinks because I don't know," the Spaniard said (as quoted by BBC Sport.) 


"If he has a problem, he knows where I am, so I don't know, really." he added. 


De Bruyne opened the scoring against League One side Burton, with his team mates helping themselves to another eight goals during a monumental mis-match. However, the headlines were made when the ex-Chelsea man was subbed off before the hour mark, with the midfielder heading straight down the tunnel without any sign of injury.

De Bruyne notably failed to re-appear for the rest of the evening instead of watching the remainder of the game as customary, with reports (including those from The Times) claiming the Belgian was 'annoyed' at being substituted as he wanted to regain some match fitness.


After his starring role last season that saw De Bruyne earn a Premier League winner's medal, he has been sidelined by two successive knee injuries this campaign which have limited the star to just ten appearances in all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)