Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Responds to Reports Claiming Fall Out With Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted 'he doesn't know' if star man Kevin de Bruyne has a problem with him.

The Spaniard substituted the midfielder during the 9-0 hammering of Burton with just 58 minutes on the clock leading De Bruyne to head straight down the tunnel shaking his head, with his reaction creating reports of a rift between the pair.

Guardiola was speaking during his press conference on Monday and remained coy on the subject, claiming he hasn't spoken to the Belgian regarding the incident that took place last Wednesday during City's Carabao Cup semi-final.





"I didn't speak with him so that one time I cannot say what he thinks because I don't know," the Spaniard said (as quoted by BBC Sport.)





"If he has a problem, he knows where I am, so I don't know, really." he added.





De Bruyne opened the scoring against League One side Burton, with his team mates helping themselves to another eight goals during a monumental mis-match. However, the headlines were made when the ex-Chelsea man was subbed off before the hour mark, with the midfielder heading straight down the tunnel without any sign of injury.

De Bruyne notably failed to re-appear for the rest of the evening instead of watching the remainder of the game as customary, with reports (including those from The Times) claiming the Belgian was 'annoyed' at being substituted as he wanted to regain some match fitness.





After his starring role last season that saw De Bruyne earn a Premier League winner's medal, he has been sidelined by two successive knee injuries this campaign which have limited the star to just ten appearances in all competitions.