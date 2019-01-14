How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester City face Wolverhampton the Premier League on Monday, Jan. 14.

By Michael Shapiro
January 14, 2019

Manchester City will continue to chase Liverpool for the Premier League lead on Monday as it hosts Wolverhampton. Kickoff from Eithad Stadium in Manchester, England is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

Man City sits second in the Premier League, seven points behind Liverpool with a game in hand. The club earned a key victory over Liverpool on Jan. 3, with a go-ahead goal by Leroy Sane securing the 2-1 win at Eithad Stadium, but City will look to keep pace against dangerous side capable of beating the league's top squads. Wolves' last win came over Tottenham, though it was followed by a loss to Crystal Palace. 

A win would but Nuno Espirito Santo's side level with Watford on points for seventh place in the league.

Here's how to watch Monday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

