Real Madrid Provide Injury Update on Karim Benzema After Forward Is Subbed Off During Betis Win

January 14, 2019

Real Madrid have confirmed that striker Karim Benzema suffered a fracture in his finger during the 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday night. 

The Frenchman sustained the nasty looking injury at the end of the first half, after landing awkwardly with his hands following a fair challenge from former Barcelona centre back Marc Bartra.

Paired up top with Vinicius Jr, with the Brazilian operating from the right, Benzema was linking up nicely with the youngster on occasion before his enforced substitution at half time. And the club have now confirmed that the 31-year-old has a fracture in the phalanx of his fifth finger following the fall.

In an official statement, Real explained: "After the tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the phalanx of the fifth finger in the right hand."

Though the diagnosis is complete, it remains unclear as to when the striker he will be back in the fold, as Los Blancos revealed: "The player’s situation will continue to be monitored."

But, after the game, his manager Santiago Solari didn't seem too worried, as he mused: "He has a fracture, we’re lucky it’s his hand. Benzema’s real power is in his feet".

It was a must-win game for Madrid, after dropping four points in their last two La Liga clashes against Villarreal and Real Sociedad. And, when former Madrid player Sergio Caneles pipped Betis back level following Luka Modric's opener, it was the turn of former Betis man Dani Ceballos to exact his revenge, with a precise 88th minute free kick enough to seal the victory.

Solari's side will take on Leganes in their midweek Copa del Rey tie, which should be a foregone conclusion considering their three goal lead from the first leg, before they host Sevilla in a crucial clash between third and fourth in La Liga.

