Arsenal, Tottenham & Man Utd Racing to Sign Guingamp Striker Marcus Thuram

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all said to be keeping tabs on Guingamp striker Marcus Thuram - the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a decent season in front of goal thus far, registering eight goals in 15 appearances for Guingamp, and was on hand to score the winning goal in the Ligue 1 outfit's recent cup upset against PSG.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

According to The Sun, his exploits in front of goal haven't gone unnoticed and Premier League big guns ArsenalTottenham and Manchester United are all expressing an interest in snapping him up.

All three clubs sent a scout to watch the striker during Guingamp's Ligue 1 fixture against Saint-Etienne on Saturday, where he impressed despite his side's 1-0 defeat.

Thuram has been with Guingamp since 2017, having joined the club from Sochaux in 2017 and he has represented France at every youth level from the Under-17s through to the Under-20s.

Tottenham may be in the most need of a new striker after Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury during their defeat to United on Sunday and Son Heung-min temporarily left the club to join up with South Korea for the Asia Cup.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino has already admitted that he is worried about their current situation, suggesting that some reinforcements may be necessary this month.

Speaking about Kane's injury, he said, as per BBC Sport: "We are going to lose Son Heung-min for the Asia Cup and if Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us. He twisted his ankle and we hope that it is not a big issue."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)