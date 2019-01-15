Kevin De Bruyne Reveals That His Insatiable Desire to Win Acts as His Motivation at Manchester City

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his insatiable desire to win everything continues to act as the motivation behind his success at Manchester City.

The Belgian playmaker has endured a difficult season thus far, having been restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions after suffering multiple injuries. However, he is slowly returning to full fitness and is pushing for a return to the starting XI, most recently making an appearance off the bench during City's win over Wolves on Monday evening.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky SportsDe Bruyne revealed what keeps him motivated to play at the very highest level for City: "Winning. I can't stand to lose. Even at home, playing board games with the missus, the son, whatever, I can't lose against them.

“It's just the way I am. It just drives me to keep going and to become probably the best I can be in football.”

He went on to discuss what it takes to be a top player, insisting that raw talent is only part of what top player's possess. 

“Yes, you need to have talent, but hard work is the biggest part. The differences between players at this level is so minimal. A few changes can make a big difference in the end.

“We won by 19 points last season but won a lot of games last minute. That's the most important thing, to keep going and keep going. In the end, it's more about being mentally fit rather than physically. There is no rest for us.

“After a busy year like last year you have two to three weeks then have to come back, there is no time to get your mental or physical rest. A lot of people can have talent but they let it go to waste."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)