Liverpool Fans Call for Jurgen Klopp to Bring David Wagner to Anfield After Huddersfield Exit

David Wagner's exit from Huddersfield Town has led Liverpool fans to call for a reunion between Wagner and his close friend Jurgen Klopp.

Following a difficult start to the season, Huddersfield Town parted company with the German manager as the Terries find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table with just 11 points from 22 league games.

Despite his former sides' issues on the field this season, Wagner leaves the club as a manager still very much respected for his achievements during his tenure in West Yorkshire.

📝 David Wagner has departed his role as Head Coach of #htafc by mutual consent.



The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the Board of Directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the Club.



➡️ https://t.co/dDWWOpY9HY (AT) pic.twitter.com/BkeAcalGuJ — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) January 14, 2019

And now it seems that his close connection with fellow German Premier League manager, and off-field good friend Klopp has seen Liverpool fans to take to social media in regards to Wagner's sudden availability.

Acknowledging the close relationship between the two - Wagner was best man at Klopp’s wedding, and has previously been part of the Reds boss’ coaching staff back in Germany - Liverpool fans are now calling for a reunion.

So Wagner left Huddersfield.

Can't blame him. He's taken them as far as he could, and clearly over achieved last season.

He'll undoubtedly get snapped up by a bigger club.

Assistant #LFC manager anyone? — SM7_LFC (@essinem7) January 14, 2019

I want David Wagner at Liverpool now! The perfect long term replacement for klopp who’s said to retire before his 60’s could easily slip into a assistant coach role meanwhile. pic.twitter.com/fQFy2zlhQk — Becker (@LeVerrell) January 14, 2019

Sad to see David Wagner leave #Huddersfield after doing such a wonderful job with them👏He'll get loads of job offers and his bestie Jurgen for sure would happily have him at #Liverpool. #wagner #premeirleague — Paul Carr (@PunditPauly) January 14, 2019

David Wagner - imagine If he became Klopps number 2. Awh man. #lfc — Jonny Doey (@Jbdoey) January 14, 2019

David Wagner sacked by Huddersfield? There's a space free by Klopp's side at Liverpool pic.twitter.com/YqtyezK15Q — Sam Gocher (@Sam_Gocher) January 14, 2019

The Terriers may find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League, looking likely to be relegated, but it's no secret that without Wagner they would have never made it this far in the first place.

For that reason, the German has received an outpour of support and admiration for the job he did.

David Wagner has parted company with @htafcdotcom. He did an unbelievably good job on a shoestring budget. Sure he’ll get another good job soon. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2019

• Playoff Final at Wembley

• Playoff Semi-final at Hillsborough

• Staying up at Chelsea

• Being 2-0 up against Man Utd & the entire ground singing: “can we play you every week?”



NOTHING will beat that! NOTHING!



I love you David Wagner. 💙💙💙 — Jason Brant (@JaseBrant) January 15, 2019

What a job Wagner did to get Huddersfield up and to keep them up. Surely he would be the best man to get them back up next year if they go down this season. — LFCSteAl (@LFCSteAl) January 14, 2019

He certainly won’t be short of job offers, and when the inevitable happens and another Premier League manager bites the dust, the ex-Huddersfield boss' name will almost certainly be in the mix.