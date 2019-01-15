Liverpool Fans Call for Jurgen Klopp to Bring David Wagner to Anfield After Huddersfield Exit

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

David Wagner's exit from Huddersfield Town has led Liverpool fans to call for a reunion between Wagner and his close friend Jurgen Klopp.

Following a difficult start to the season, Huddersfield Town parted company with the German manager as the Terries find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table with just 11 points from 22 league games. 

Despite his former sides' issues on the field this season, Wagner leaves the club as a manager still very much respected for his achievements during his tenure in West Yorkshire. 

And now it seems that his close connection with fellow German Premier League manager, and off-field good friend Klopp has seen Liverpool fans to take to social media in regards to Wagner's sudden availability.

Acknowledging the close relationship between the two - Wagner was best man at Klopp’s wedding, and has previously been part of the Reds boss’ coaching staff back in Germany - Liverpool fans are now calling for a reunion.

The Terriers may find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League, looking likely to be relegated, but it's no secret that without Wagner they would have never made it this far in the first place.

For that reason, the German has received an outpour of support and admiration for the job he did.

He certainly won’t be short of job offers, and when the inevitable happens and another Premier League manager bites the dust, the ex-Huddersfield boss' name will almost certainly be in the mix. 

