Man City Youngster Rabbi Matondo Eyeing Up Bundesliga Move After Rejecting New Deal With Citizens

Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo is eyeing up a potential move to the Bundesliga after recently rejecting a new deal with the Citizens.

The latest in a line of young talents at City, Matondo has garnered wide spread praise for his performances at youth level and he has been enjoying a bountiful season thus far, registering nine goals and six assists in 21 appearances for City's Under-23s. He also won his first senior cap for Wales back in November, featuring in their 1-0 defeat to Albania.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to Wales Online, the 18-year-old has recently rejected a new deal with City in a bid to search for more first team opportunities and, after witnessing the success of former teammate Jadon Sancho, he is favouring a move to the Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga has become an attractive destination for young British players in recent years with the likes of Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Ademola Lookman all achieving great success out in Germany.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both expressed an interest in Matondo and a host of Serie A and Premier League sides are also said to be keeping tabs on the winger - although his former side Cardiff City are not said to be interested.

City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of Matando and, following a run of impressive performances for City's reserves, has included him in a number of first team training sessions.

Monika Majer/GettyImages

The Citizens have already lost Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid this month and they will be desperate not to let Matondo follow suit.