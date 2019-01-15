Mohamed Elneny Sparks Arsenal Exit Rumours With Emotional Social Media Post

Mohamed Elneny could be on his way out of Arsenal after posting an emotional message on social media which seemed to hint that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Elneny was marking the third anniversary of his transfer from Basel in 2016, but the tone of his message convinced many supporters that this was also his farewell.

and the many happy ones.. I’m grateful for the one of a kind fans, for the coaches, for the colleagues who became real brothers, for everyone.. I’m grateful for the past and I’m very much looking forward to the future..♥️ pic.twitter.com/T1wHR5LExJ — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 14, 2019

"The 14th of Jan is a day that will always be engraved in my heart. Three years ago, on this same day, I joined the Arsenal family," wrote Elneny on Twitter.

"I call it family, because it is how it's like to be here at Arsenal. I'm grateful for every single moment during those 3 years, the tough moments and the many happy ones.





"I’m grateful for the one of a kind fans, for the coaches, for the colleagues who became real brothers, for everyone. I’m grateful for the past and I’m very much looking forward to the future."

Elneny has only played 59 minutes of Premier League football since the arrival of Unai Emery, who has favoured his new signings Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi over the Egyptian.

A former coach of Elneny's at El Mokawloon, the Egyptian club where he began his senior career, believes that Elneny needs to leave the Emirates Stadium to rejuvenate his career.

"He needs to leave Arsenal in the next transfer market, at least on loan to play more and regain his confidence," said Hamdy Nouh.

"He has been influenced lately by the change in coach and his new style, but I am confident that he will return better than before, because of his great potential and the competitive spirit that will help him get back in."

Leicester were linked with a move for Elneny in December, though there have not been any updates since then.