Barcelona Confirm Paulinho's Release Clause Has Been Met by Guangzhou Evergrande

Brazil international midfielder Paulinho has permanently joined Guangzhou Evergrande for the second time in his career after it was confirmed that the Chinese Super League outfit had met his release clause with parent club Barcelona.

The 30-year-old first moved to the Tianhe Stadium in a £12m move from Tottenham, but Paulinho returned to Europe two years later after signing for Barcelona in the club's eighth most expensive transfer in club history.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

After one standout season at the Camp Nou, Paulinho returned to Guangzhou Evergrande on loan at the start of the season in a move which Barcelona's hierarchy have since confirmed will be made permanent.

"The Board of Directors has been informed that Guangzhou Evergrande has already made the purchase clause of the player Paulinho effective, in accordance with the agreement signed last July, after a transfer period," Barça confirmed, quoted by The Mirror.

"The Board expressed its satisfaction with the final result of this operation, which has been very beneficial for all parties."

On transfer fees alone, Barcelona have actually made a profit over the signing and eventual sale of Paulinho. The Brazilian joined them for £36m in 2015, but the Catalan outfit have recouped £42.75m through loan and transfer fees from Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho has become just the third player in their 30s to be sold by Barcelona for more than £10m, although his transfer fee overshadows what Chelsea paid for Emmanuel Petit (£10.35m) and what Manchester City forked out for Claudio Bravo (£16.2m) by some distance.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Brazilian made 34 appearances in La Liga during his one season with Barcelona, where he rose to prominence thanks to his nine-goal haul during their title-winning campaign.