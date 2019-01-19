Inter 0-0 Sassuolo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blunt Nerazzurri Held at San Siro

Inter missed the chance to move within two points of second placed Napoli on Saturday after a goalless draw with Sassuolo at San Siro.

The visitors had an early chance when Manuel Locatelli burst through only to shoot wide before Kevin-Prince Boateng tested Samir Handanovic with a curler.

Inter came close when Matteo Politano's flick was touched wide by Andrea Consigli, while Mauro Icardi fluffed his lines when presented with a free header from Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Check out our roundup of the game below.