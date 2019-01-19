Inter 0-0 Sassuolo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blunt Nerazzurri Held at San Siro

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Inter missed the chance to move within two points of second placed Napoli on Saturday after a goalless draw with Sassuolo at San Siro.

The visitors had an early chance when Manuel Locatelli burst through only to shoot wide before Kevin-Prince Boateng tested Samir Handanovic with a curler.

Inter came close when Matteo Politano's flick was touched wide by Andrea Consigli, while Mauro Icardi fluffed his lines when presented with a free header from Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Check out our roundup of the game below.

INTER

Key Talking Point

While the Nerazzurri have undoubtedly made big strides in recent years, they still seem to lack the killer touch in some games, which is incredibly odd considering they have one of the best strikers in the world in Mauro Icardi.

However, the Argentina international was disappointingly subdued throughout the affair, while Politano, Joao Mario and Ivan Perisic all struggled to influence the game.

Inter look good for a third place finish in Serie A at the moment, but until they start winning these kind of games they won't be able to amount to anything more than that.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (8); D'Ambrosio (7), De Vrij (6), Skriniar (7), Asamoah (7); Vecino (6), Brozovic (7); Politano (6), Mario (6), Perisic (6); Icardi (5)

Substitutes: Nainggolan (5), Martinez (5).

STAR MAN - Had it not been for Samir Handanovic, Inter may have lost on Saturday night. The 34-year-old made five saves in total, including an important block from Boateng.

Samir Handanovic

Inter are usually solid at the back, due to the quality of their centre back pairing, but Sassuolo still created chances and could have left San Siro with all three points had they taken them.


WORST PLAYER - When you're the talisman of one of the biggest clubs in Europe, big things are expected of you. Sadly for Mauro Icardi, he had something of an off night.

All strikers have bad games and Icardi will most likely bag four goals in his next game, but the former Sampdoria man managed just one shot all night as his side struggled in attack.

Mauro Emanuel Icardi

Looking Ahead

Inter have a tough looking trip to Torino next before a massive game at home to Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

Serie A matches against Bologna and Parma follow before the club returns to European action, taking on Rapid Wien in the Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message