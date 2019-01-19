Neymar scored a beautiful goal for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday against Guingamp, after controlling a great pass from teammate Dani Alves just in time to take the lead. He ended with a brace as PSG won 9-0 at Parc des Princes.

Neymar's opener gave PSG a 1–0 lead early in the first half. With a delicate touch, which fooled the defender, the Brazilian quickly reacted thanks to a simple albeit smart finish. He ended with a brace as Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani also overwhelmed their opponents.

As the game developed, Neymar also assisted the team's next goal, sending a perfect pass to Mbappe, who netted another for PSG to bring the score to 2–0.

Mbappe fired again at the 44-minute mark, closing out the first half with a 3–0 lead after his second score of the day.

Neymar scored again at the 68-minute mark, while Mbappe added a third goal at 80-minutes to finish with a hat trick. With a second half hat trick from Edison Cavani (59', 66', 75') and a final score from Thomas Meunier, PSG walked away with a 9–0 win.

A Neymar brace.



Mbappe hat trick.



Cavani hat trick.



Finish it off with Meunier.



PSG went to town against Guingamp. https://t.co/kFcZau8XSM — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 19, 2019

Neymar's scores Saturday bring him to 14 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG this season with 7 assists, after setting Mbappe up. Mbappe has 18 goals to 4 assists as of halftime Saturday.