Report: Arsenal Keen on Marc Overmars as Technical Director

Arsenal is hoping to appoint former winger Marc Overmars as its technical director as it looks to resolve its recruitment troubles.

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Arsenal is hoping to appoint former winger Marc Overmars as its technical director as it looks to resolve its recruitment troubles.

With rumors suggesting current head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is set to leave the club after failing to be considered for the director role, Arsenal has reportedly been forced to look for potential replacements for the German.

News of Arsenal's plans for Overmans comes from the Mirror, who state that Arsenal is impressed with Overmars' part in Ajax's overwhelmingly successful recruitment network in recent years. 

As the club's director of football, Overmars has been responsible for the development of the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have both been heavily linked with monumental moves to many of Europe's elite sides, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be the likely destinations for the pair.

Overmars has also authorized moves for the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, who all flourished at the club before securing moves to Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Dutchman spent three years with Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, and was a key part of the club's Premier League and FA Cup double in 1998. He went on to secure a move to Barcelona, but still retains several close friends at Arsenal.

Mislintat is thought to be considering a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich after clashing with Arsenal's director of football Raul Sanllehi during their search for a technical director. 

The pair are also said to have disagreed on recruitment strategies, with Mislintat reportedly feeling undermined in his role of head of recruitment. 

As a result, Bayern is said to have offered the 46-year-old a position at the club after seeing Mislintat's stunning recruitment successes with rivals Borussia Dortmund.

During Mislintat's time with Dortmund, the club unearthed the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who have both since moved to Arsenal, and Bayern is keen for someone like Mislintat to oversee its rebuilding process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message