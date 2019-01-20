How to Watch Fulham vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Fulham vs. Tottenham on Sunday, Jan. 20.

By Jenna West
January 20, 2019

Tottenham will travel to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Hotspur suffered a huge blow last week when star Harry Kane damaged ligaments in his left ankle against Manchester United. Kane is expected to be out until March. Depsite Kane's injury and the 1–0 loss to United, Tottenham currently sits in third place in the Premier League standings.

Fulham has been struggling, losing its last three matches and are 19th in the standings and five points from safety. The club signed former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel, 32, from Besikas on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN or Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

