Tottenham will travel to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Hotspur suffered a huge blow last week when star Harry Kane damaged ligaments in his left ankle against Manchester United. Kane is expected to be out until March. Depsite Kane's injury and the 1–0 loss to United, Tottenham currently sits in third place in the Premier League standings.

Fulham has been struggling, losing its last three matches and are 19th in the standings and five points from safety. The club signed former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel, 32, from Besikas on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN or Telemundo

