Juventus in Advanced Talks to Sign Manchester United Defender Matteo Darmian on Loan

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Juventus are close to agreeing a short-term loan deal for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, with the deal set to become permanent at the end of the season.

Darmian has failed to make much of an impression since joining United from Torino in 2015, earning just 59 Premier League appearances during his three and a half year stay. He has fallen further down the pecking order since the arrival of youngster Diogo Dalot and his time with the Red Devils looks certain to come to an end once his contract expires at the end of the season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Guardian, Italian giants Juventus are looking to take advantage of Darmian's delicate situation at United and are closing in on agreeing a loan deal that will include an option to buy the 29-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer.

Juventus view Darmian as an excellent utility player due to his ability to operate in a number of positions across the back line and the two clubs are in advanced talks to see if they can agree a deal.

Darmian himself is keen on a move back to Serie A and if Juventus can get the deal over the line then they will pay United an initial £2.6m for the loan and a further £7.1m to sign him permanently in the summer.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The deal could also be aided by the potential return of Timothy Fosu-Mensah to United, after Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri admitted that he would be happy to let the right-back return to his parent club after he has lost his place in the starting XI at Craven Cottage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message