Nabil Fekir Admits He Still 'Dreams' of Move Away From Lyon Following Collapse of Liverpool Switch

Nabil Fekir has admitted that he still harbours ‘dreams’ of a move away from Lyon after his proposed transfer to Liverpool fell through last summer.

The France forward looked set to seal a £53m switch to Anfield in June last year after a deal was agreed between Lyon and Jurgen Klopp’s side, with only the formalities left to complete before Liverpool withdrew from the deal due to concerns over Fekir’s fitness.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

A scan on the attacker’s knee in Paris left the Reds in doubt over Fekir’s condition, and the 25-year-old subsequently remained in Ligue 1, having rejected the offer of a new contract. However, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Lyon captain said: “Discussions are ongoing.

“I have sat down with the president, things are advancing slowly. When will I take a decision? I am not fixing myself a date, I am not in a rush. Nobody is putting any pressure on it and I like to take my time.

“I do not know [how long he will stay]. Last year was supposed to be my last, and in the end I’m still here.

RT @lequipe OL : Nabil Fekir, coeur de Lyon https://t.co/nP7TjBTUyk — Bilel Ghazi (@BilelGhazi) January 18, 2019

“I cannot know the answer to this. I am happy at Lyon, but which player doesn’t dream of discovering a new league, another club?”

Chelsea are said to have emerged as potential rivals to Liverpool in their pursuit of Fekir, but the Frenchman insisted that the west London side have not approached him over a move.

The playmaker added: “They haven’t called me, but they can be watching my situation without calling me (laughs).”

Liverpool had lined up a move for Fekir last summer as a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who completed a blockbuster move to Barcelona last January.

Nabil Fekir has reportedly handed in a Transfer Request.



Liverpool fans right now. pic.twitter.com/whdGusSrmR — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 16, 2019

However, the Reds have continued to make huge strides in the Premier League without the Brazilian this term despite failing to complete a deal for Fekir. Jurgen Klopp’s side currently lead champions Manchester City in the race for the title.