Tottenham Hotspur Approach AS Roma for Striker Patrik Schick as Injuries Continue to Mount

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly approached AS Roma to sign Czech striker Patrick Schick in the January transfer window.

The search for a striker comes as a result of Harry Kane's ankle injury ruling him out until March, and with Son Heung-min on international duty at the Asia Cup, Spurs have been left short up front.

According to Sports Media Set, Spurs have approached the Serie A club to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old this month.

However, the Italian club have told Spurs that the Czech forward will not be leaving the Stadio Olimpico during this window.

Schick joined Roma in an £8m transfer from Sampdoria on the back of a season-long loan, despite scoring just two goals in 14 games in that time.

He has also only managed four goals in 20 games this season but it appears that the 6'2 striker is highly rated in the Italian capital and I Giallorossi would like to keep hold of their man.

The report comes a day after Dele Alli sustained an injury against Fulham as Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to turn to the transfer market - unlike the previous summer transfer window - to solve a minor injury crisis.

Fernando Llorente replaced Kane in the starting lineup on Sunday and completed his first 90 minutes of the Premier League season, but unfortunately for the Spaniard he turned the ball into his own net after 17 minutes.

Pochettino may be forced to persist with Llorente as the only recognised striker in the first team squad after Dutch striker Vincent Janssen was not issued a squad number at the beginning of the season.

Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Thursday for the second leg of the Carabao Cup leading 1-0 on aggregate and with a depleted squad, Pochettino will be hoping Llorente and co. can hold their own against their bitter rivals and secure a trip to Wembley next month.