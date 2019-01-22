Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Lost Bet With Massimiliano Allegri After Penalty Miss Against Chievo

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has lost a bet with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after his penalty miss against Chievo Verona on Monday.

Juventus cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Serie A strugglers, with goals coming from Douglas Costa, Emre Can and Daniele Rugani, but one of the biggest talking points was Ronaldo's miss from the spot in the second half, where he was denied spectacularly by the outstretched hand of Stefano Sorrentino.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Following the match, Ronaldo spoke of the penalty miss and claimed that he had now lost a pre-season bet with his manager.

"It's true I had a bet with my coach on scoring every penalty this season," said Ronaldo, as per the Independent. "I'm ready to keep it.

"It makes me happy to know that my contribution is appreciated by my coach and teammates. They really welcomed me very well and I want to repay their trust and support with hard work."

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Whilst Ronaldo was busy focusing on the fact that he is soon to be out of pocket, Allegri downplayed the miss in a post-match press conference, suggesting that even the best players can spurn a penalty every once in a while.


"Important penalties are others...it can happen to miss a penalty," the Juventus manager said, as per Goal.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

"I don't think this is the first time that Ronaldo misses a penalty in his career. The most important thing is that the team won the game at the end.

"He (Ronaldo) wanted to score and in the second half technically played much better."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message