Manchester City Set to Offer Arijanet Muric New Deal After Impressive Showings in Carabao Cup

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Manchester City are preparing to offer backup goalkeeper Arijanet Muric a new contract after a number of eye catching performances in the Carabao Cup.

The 20-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Dutch side NAC Breda at the start of the season after Claudio Bravo picked up a long-term Achilles injury during a training session. 

He has appeared in all four of City's Carabao Cup ties so far, keeping three clean sheets and more than playing his part in a penalty shootout victory against Leicester in the quarter-finals.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As a result, The Sun report that City are now prepared to reward Muric with a long-term contract that will increase his wages from around £3,000-a-week to £10,000-a-week.

Muric still has two years left on his current deal, but Pep Guardiola is keen to offer him fresh terms before the end of the season. City oped to sell Angus Gunn to Southampton last summer and that decision is said to have been down to Muric's progress in the academy.

USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also set to join the Citizens in the summer, suggesting that Bravo could slip further down the pecking order if he decides to remain at the club until his contract runs out in 2020.

A Manchester City spokesperson has had their say on the on the matter, saying: "Ari will get a new contract after impressing everyone here. He has been great in the cup this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“His performance in the penalty shootout a few rounds back was amazing.He will be hoping he starts the final at Wembley.”

