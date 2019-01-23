Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The FA Cup’s two most successful clubs go head to head on Friday as 13-time winners Arsenal host 12-time victors Manchester United in a huge fourth round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides head into the colossal encounter on a high after recent triumphs. The Gunners recorded a huge 2-0 win at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, whilst United’s revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rolled on with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield.

Marcus Rashford’s last 10 league appearances



vs Southampton 🅰️🅰️

vs Arsenal

vs Fulham ⚽️🅰️🅰️

vs Liverpool

vs Cardiff ⚽️

vs Huddersfield

vs Bournemouth ⚽️🅰️

vs Newcastle ⚽️

vs Tottenham ⚽️

vs Brighton ⚽️...#MUNBHA match centre -- https://t.co/Gv1JOvk3V5 pic.twitter.com/xuajdnG7v0 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 19, 2019

Those victories kept both sides level on points in fifth and sixth place respectively in the league table, just three points behind Chelsea in fourth, with both sides making renewed pushes for the all-important Champions League spots.

However, the FA Cup will take centre stage for both sides in the latest instalment of one of English football’s most famous rivalries.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Friday 25 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:55 (BST) Where Is It Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One

Team News





Arsenal are without Hector Bellerin’s after the Spaniard was stretchered off during the Gunners’ win over Chelsea on Saturday with a cruciate injury in the latest blow to Unai Emery’s defensive ranks.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that former United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is being integrated back into full training ahead of the game, though Friday could come too soon for the Armenian to face his old side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be in contention to face Manchester United as he moves closer to a return from a four-week absence.https://t.co/xigPTmDDhB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2019

Former Red Devils forward Danny Welbeck and defender Rob Holding remain long-term absentees for Arsenal.

United, meanwhile, remain without injured midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgian continues to recover from a calf strain which has ruled him out until next month.

Defenders Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have returned to full training for Solskjaer’s side, though Friday’s trip to the Emirates could come too soon for the duo to make a return to the starting lineup.

Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly are both back in the United squad. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 18, 2019

Alexis Sanchez has completed a successful week of full training and is in line to return in attack for United to face his old side.

Predicted Lineups





Arsenal Cech; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Monreal; Elneny, Guendouzi; Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Iwobi; Lacazette Manchester United Romero; Darmian, Bailly, Jones, Dalot; Herrera, Pereira; Mata, Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku

Head to Head Record





United boast a superior record over Arsenal from their 228 previous meetings, with the Red Devils edging 98 wins over their old rivals, compared to the Gunners’ 82 successes during the two sides’ renowned rivalry.

A 2-2 draw last time out was reflective of the minimal difference between the two sides this season, with Solskjaer’s men having drawn level on points with Arsenal in the league table, and there was nothing between the teams when they met at Old Trafford last month.

Most saves in a Premier League match since the start of the 2017/18 season:



🥇 D. De Gea -- Manchester United vs Arsenal (14)

🥈 W. Hennessey -- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (12)

🥉 D. De Gea -- Manchester United vs Tottenham (11)https://t.co/BIw8fi1ept pic.twitter.com/orij3iI3zo — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 14, 2019

Arsenal succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away to the Red Devils at the back end of last season as Arsene Wenger’s reign as the Gunners’ manager drew to a close, with the Londoners having failed to beat United since a 2-0 win at the Emirates in May 2017.

Recent Form





Arsenal have experienced a mixed bag of results of late as the Gunners’ early season consistency under Unai Emery has begun to unravel, though Saturday’s derby win over Chelsea has steadied the ship at the Emirates once more.

United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a dramatic upturn in form since appointing Solskjaer as interim manager to succeed Jose Mourinho, with the Red Devils having won all seven of their games since the Norwegian took charge.

Here is a look at how both sides have fared in their previous five outings:

Arsenal Manchester United Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

(19/01) Manchester United 2-1 Brighton

(19/01) West Ham 1-0 Arsenal

(12/01) Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United

(13/01) Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal

(05/01) Manchester United 2-0 Reading

(05/01) Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

(01/01) Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United

(02/01) Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

(29/12) Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

(30/12)

Prediction





Both sides head into Friday’s match with confidence at a high after recent results and the match should provide an entertaining encounter.

Solskjaer’s influence has brought stability to his United side, compared to an Arsenal outfit which has been less consistent in recent weeks under Emery.

🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as @ManUtd manager:



🏟 7 Games

✅ 7 Wins

🤝 0 Draws

❌ 0 Defeats



🔥 WWWWWWW



⚽ 19 Goals Scored

🥅 4 Goals Conceded

🧤 3 Clean Sheets



📈 Up to 5th in @PremierLeague

🏆 Into @EmiratesFACup 4th Round



🎶 “Ole’s at the wheel....” pic.twitter.com/WrGj06YPnY — SPORF (@Sporf) January 19, 2019

However, Arsenal displayed in their win over Chelsea that they are a strong side at home, though United’s revitalised attacking threat may provide a stronger test for the Gunners. A replay could well be on the cards in this tie, with both sides looking strong.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United