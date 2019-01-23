Barcelona Announce Signing of Ajax Star Frenkie de Jong in Deal Worth Up to €86m

Barcelona have announced the official signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, with the midfielder set to join the club this summer in an €86m deal.

Barça have been coveting the Dutchman for a while now and this announcement confirms that they have beaten out the considerable competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for his signature.

In an official statement, the La Liga leaders revealed: "FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will be joining the Catalan club from 1 July 2019.

"The cost of the transfer operation is €75m, plus a further €11m in variables. The player will be signing a contract for the next five seasons, through to 2023/24."

Describing De Jong as "one of Europe’s most promising midfield talents", they are particularly impressed by his versatility and technique, explaining: "At just 21 years of age, he is joining FC Barcelona after proving himself as a polyvalent player with an excellent reading of the game and ability to provide the killer pass."

They later continue: "Right footed and strong in the one-on-one, Frenkie de Jong can play either as a defensive or attacking midfielder. His wonderful vision and natural ability to find the right pass mean he is the perfect choice as a central playmaker."

Despite his youth, the Netherlands international has already made 65 appearances for Ajax, scoring six times and picking up ten assists. He will join a long list of famous compatriots who have turned out for La Blaugrana, including Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Patrick Kluivert and Frank de Boer.