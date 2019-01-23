Fans React as Mohamed Salah Deactivates His Social Media Accounts Following Cryptic Tweet

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has surprised his fan base by deactivating his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Egyptian winger sent out his final Tweet on Tuesday night, apparently revealing his new year's resolution to stay away from social media, which read simply: "2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real."

His social media accounts, which had millions of followers have since been closed.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The development has raised eyebrows among Salah's fans, with many speculating on the exact reason for his decision to close his accounts.


Some have claimed that the closure of his accounts is related to an ongoing dispute with the Egyptian FA. However, others on social media will argue that he has deactivated his accounts to avoid abuse regarding allegations of diving, while there are even some suggestions that it is a stunt as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of communication away from social media.


Some Liverpool fans have commended his decision however, stating that it will be good for him to focus on his football. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the surprise news of Salah's social blackout...

Salah and the Liverpool squad are currently enjoying a break from their match schedule, as they attend a warm weather training camp in Dubai. They are not in action in this weekend's FA Cup fourth round after they were knocked out by Wolves in the previous round.

They return to action in the Premier League when they host Leicester City on Wednesday 30 January.

