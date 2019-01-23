Mauricio Pochettino Aims Sly Digs at Liverpool & Reaffirms His Faith in the Tottenham Squad

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has aimed a sly dig at Liverpool by noting that while his side prepares his team to face Chelsea in the semi-final second leg of the EFL Cup on Thursday, Liverpool are taking part in warm weather training in Dubai.

Liverpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea in September and eliminated by Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham's next game will be their first in a run of four in ten days while Liverpool have one match in the same period despite having the “best squad” in England.

In quotes, reported by Alasdair Gold from Football.London, Pochettino praised his team for still being in four competitions despite injuries to key players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko. While Son-Heung-Min is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

“Look, different clubs, I was talking before I saw Liverpool is now in Dubai and all the pundits say Liverpool have the best squad with Manchester City. 

"We are still involved in four competitions, what happens tomorrow and what happens Sunday I am still happy with my squad,” he said.

The 46-year-old added: "I think our players are heroes, I am going to feel proud tomorrow whatever happens.

“We are going to be there trying to win the game, but we cannot, winning or losing say that we don't have enough squad to be involved or to arrive at the end of the season fighting in for competitions.

“This is football, it is circumstance. You can win with one or another names and lose with one or another names, I don't want to put up an excuse.”

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Spurs manager confirmed Vincent Janssen has no future at the club while Lucas Moura and Victor Wanyama are back in training and in contention to be in the squad for the game at Stamford Bridge.

