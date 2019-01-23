Ranking Every Single One of Liverpool's January Transfers Ever

Liverpool appear set to makes exactly zero signings this January, no matter how much opportunistic reports will try to tell you otherwise.

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly said he's not going to market for a new defender despite every single one of his backline options falling to pieces on cue this January, while big-money deals for forwards will have to wait until the summer months.

So, with the Anfield fax machine in sleep mode, why not take a look back at Liverpool's previous January signings? Tell you what, we'll even rank them for you.

25. David Martin - 2006

Reliably informed this is a real person. Martin, who is a goalkeeper, signed for Liverpool in 2006 after a trial, never played for the first team and, after a string of loans, re-joined MK Dons.

Now 32, he is at Millwall.

24. Steven Caulker - 2016

Possibly the oddest signing in the club's history. Centre back Caulker signed on loan from Queen's Park Rangers in January 2016 and made just three cameo appearances in the Premier League - all as a striker.

23. Victor Palsson - 2009

The Icelandic defensive midfielder has forged a reasonable career for himself, turning out for clubs as diverse as Hibs, New York Red Bulls and FC Zurich, but never got near the first team at Anfield.

22. Francisco Manuel Durán - 2007

So forgettable, he's not even in the image bank.

Duran, who was signed from Malaga back in 2007, showed early promise and was even likened to Xabi Alonso. Alas, his trajectory was halted by injuries that sadly stopped him having any sort of career at the highest level.

21. Paul Anderson - 2006

Anderson won the FA Youth Cup with the Reds in 2006 after arriving from Hull, but is another who never played for the first team.

After spending the bulk of his career in the Championship, the winger is now at Mansfield in League Two.

20. Marko Grujic - 2016

Could well rocket up the list if he ever makes the first team or gets sold on for a profit. At the time of writing though, Grujic's time as a Liverpool employee has been a big nothing.

The 22-year-old Serb is currently on loan at Hertha BSC.

19. Jan Kromkamp - 2006

One of Rafa Benitez's many full backs, Kromkamp arrived in 2006 from Villarreal in a swap for the equally forgettable Josemi.

He won the FA Cup and was then sold to PSV six months and 18 appearances later.

18. Mauricio Pellegrino - 2005

A very fine defender in his day. However, his day was not in 2005, when he rocked up at Anfield for a six-month stint under his former manager at Valencia, Rafa Benitez.

Pellegrino played 12 times, looked a bit past it and went away again. Later came back as part of Benitez's coaching set up.

17. Abel Xavier - 2002

Signed from Everton as cover for the illness-stricken Markus Babbel in 2002, Xavier was only the fourth player to move from Goodison Park to Anfield.

Never one to follow convention, the Portugal international scored on his debut, then argued with Gerard Houllier and was gone within one year. He is currently the manager of Mozambique.

16. Fernando Morientes - 2005

2005 was a weird year at Liverpool.

A sort of Morata before Morata, Morientes had European pedigree coming out his ears but just never clicked in England.

Cup tied because his involvement with Real Madrid, he didn't get a Champions League medal with Liverpool in 2005, but did get his hands on the FA Cup a year later before leaving for Valencia.

15. Paul Jones - 2004

Signed as an emergency loan in 2004 due to injuries to Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland, veteran stopper Jones filled in by making two appearances (keeping one clean sheet) before returning to Southampton.

At 36, he became the club's oldest post-war debutant. So there.

14. Andy Carroll - 2011

Not a lot to say about Carroll that hasn't already been said. Would be much lower down the list but for two reasons.

1. He scored the winner in an FA Cup semi-final against Everton

2. Liverpool (somehow) recouped about £17.5m when they sold him to West Ham.

13. Scott Carson - 2005

Signed as one for the future, Carson was lumped in the deep end as a 19-year-old when Liverpool hosted Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final.

He made some key saves that day as Liverpool won 2-1 and was later sold for a small profit, after a string of loan spells.

12. Danny Ward - 2012

Danny Ward did not excel against Juventus, but he was sold, against all logic, to Leicester for £12.5m.

11. Jari Litmanen - 2001

A supremely classy operator, Litmanen was unfortunate with injuries during his 18-month spell at Anfield and missed out on the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cups wins in 2001.

However, he did score some nice goals in key moments and was, you know, a freebie.

10. Robbie Fowler - 2006

Despite a few fitness concerns, the re-signing of Robbie Fowler actually worked out better than many second comings of former legends.

After a hat-trick of disallowed goals on his second debut, the free signing chipped in with 12 goals in an 18-month stint and generally just made people happy.

9. Maxi Rodriguez - 2010

Like Fowler and Litmanen before him, Rodriguez was a January free deal, but worked out better than his predecessors.

A goal-scoring midfielder of great pedigree, Rodriguez, who scored 17 in three seasons at Anfield, was a bright spark in a fairly bleak time for Liverpool.

8. Martin Skrtel - 2008

The four-time Slovak Footballer of the Year spent eight-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool after his £6.5m move from Zenit in 2008 and was, by all accounts, quite the bargain, despite his occasionally exposed limitations.





The centre-back won only the League Cup in his stay, but is remembered for his aerial prowess, aggression and scary skin-head look.

7. Alvaro Arbeloa - 2007

Signed by Benitez from Deportivo La Coruña for an unassuming fee in 2007, few expected Arbeloa to have the career he did.

The right back quietly went about his business and became a key feature in Benitez's rock solid defence between 2007 and 2009, earning a place in Spain's all conquering international team too.

The fact that he was sold to Real Madrid for just £5m, while Glen Johnson was brought in for £18m as a replacement, still boggles the mind.

6. Daniel Sturridge - 2013

Just missing out on the top five is Sturridge, who, like Arbeloa, quickly surpassed expectations with his impact after arriving from Chelsea for just £12m.

However, after netting 31 goals in his first 43 Premier League outings for the Reds, injuries took their toll on the striker, who has only made 20 league appearances in one season since 2014.

5. Daniel Agger - 2006

Legend has it that Benitez picked Agger over Nemanja Vidic, which in hindsight looks like the wrong call.

However, even with the Dane's many injury issues, £6m for over 200 appearances of generally pretty stellar service is a hell of a bargain.

Agger - who has 'YNWA' tattooed on his fingers - was part of two Liverpool sides that finished Premier League runners up and he played in the 2007 Champions League final.

4. Javier Mascherano - 2007

After one of the weirdest transfers in Premier League history, Javier Mascherano spent the first half of the 2006/07 season stuck on the West Ham bench, with Alan Pardew (in his infinite wisdom) deeming Hayden Mullins the superior holding midfielder.

Liverpool secured a loan move in January, before later sealing a £19m permanent transfer, for the player who would later captain Argentina.

3. Virgil van Dijk - 2018

Yes, he cost an unfathomable amount of money and yes the very public transfer saga with Southampton was a bit unseemly but the difference Van Dijk has made to Liverpool is undeniable.

The Dutchman scored on his debut (against Everton), was a key part of Liverpool's run to the Champions League final last season and is the rock upon which their defensive solidity is built in the race for the Premier League title this season.

There is a chance that big Virg moves up to number one if Liverpool actually manage to win the Premier League in 2019.

2. Philippe Coutinho - 2013

Signed for just £8.5m at the start of 2013, Coutinho blossomed from a tricky but lightweight talent into a bonafide global superstar in five years and 200 appearances on Merseyside.

Making Liverpool an expected profit well north of £100m when he left for Barcelona last winter, the Brazil international is also Liverpool's record sale.

1. Luis Suarez - 2011

Picturing Luis Suarez standing alongside fellow Andy Carroll and manager Kenny Dalglish at the presentation of the two forwards bought to replace Fernando Torres at Anfield in 2011, it's hard to imagine two more different eventual career paths. Actually it isn't. Even back then it was pretty clear that Suarez was going to be great and Carroll... wasn't.

The Uruguayan scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds and oh-so-nearly dragged Brendan Rodgers' defensively suspect 2013/14 vintage kicking and screaming to the Premier League title.

Sold (again to Barcelona) for a huge profit, Suarez bagged a fairly insane 31 goals in 33 games in his final season, winning the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards, as well as the Golden Boot.