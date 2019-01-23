Sevilla will host Barcelona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Kickoff from Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Barcelona moved past Levante in the round of 16 by an aggregate 4–2 win though was fortunate to escape being disqualified after Levante's complaint that Barcelona had used an ineligible player was registered after the appropriate deadline. Barcelona sits atop La Liga standings with 46 points in 20 matches.

Sevilla reached the quarterfinals after beating Athletic Bilbao on a 3–2 aggregate. The club is coming off a 2–0 loss to Real Madrid in La Liga and sits in fourth place in league standings with 33 points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

