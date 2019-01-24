Newcastle United on the Verge of Sealing Loan Deal for Jordan Lukaku From Lazio

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Newcastle United are on the verge of signing Jordan Lukaku on loan for the rest of the season from Lazio. 

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's brother, Jordan has been with the Roman outfit since 2016, when he signed from Belgian side KV Oostende. A fellow Belgian international, he has eight caps for his country, but has played just eight times for his club this season, after starting the campaign with a knee ligament injury. 

According to Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the transfer is a "done deal", though there has been no confirmation from either club as of yet.

In any case, the Magpies look set to complete their first deal of the January window, following the news that Rafa Benitez could quite the club this summer if no transactions were made this winter. 

Newcastle have been tracking various players throughout the month, including Atletico Madrid's Gelson Martins and Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron. While any deal with the former would likely be temporary, the club have been seeking to purchase Almiron outright, but have so far come well short of the MLS side's £30m asking price.

But the proposed capture of Lukaku could assuage some of these attacking issues. Despite his nominal positional labelling as a left back, the 24-year-old is well-versed further up the field, and has played two of his seven Serie A games as a left midfielder.

Newcastle are taking on Watford in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, before tough Premier League encounters against Manchester City and Tottenham home and away respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message