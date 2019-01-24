West Ham United Eye Mega Money Move for Torino Striker Andrea Belotti

West Ham United are interested in making a late move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, as the January transfer window enters its final week.

The 25-year-old Italian forward has scored seven goals in Serie A this season and has been linked with the likes of Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in recent months.

Any possible deal for Belotti involving the Hammers will depend on whether Marko Arnautovic leaves the club after a bid of £35m from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG was rejected earlier this month.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Reports in Italian outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Sport Witness, have revealed that Torino chairman Urbano Cairo would only consider a bid in excess of £45m for his star striker.

Belotti, who is the captain for Il Toro, moved to club in 2015 from Palermo for £7.5m, scoring 12 goals in his debut season before enjoying an outstanding campaign during the 2016/17 season.

Making 38 appearances in all competitions for Torino, the forward scored 28 goals and provided eight assists, leading to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

However, a number of poor performances for the Italian national team combined with a string of injuries last season saw his valuation drop to a figure that could be of interest to West Ham, who will be looking to strengthen their squad if they do end up losing Arnautovic.

If manager Manuel Pellegrini does decide to move for Belotti, he may have to break the Irons' transfer record for the second time in six months following the summer purchase of Felipe Anderson for £42m from Serie A club Lazio.

