RB Leipzig Offer to Double Timo Werner's Wages in Bid to Fend Off Liverpool & Bayern Munich Interest

RB Leipzig are making a final ploy to extend Timo Werner's contract by offering to double his wages amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Werner is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Red Bull Arena and Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff wants him to commit to a new deal, but negotiations have yielded little progress so far.

Karina Hessland/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be interested in Werner and he is interested in joining one of Europe's elite this summer, particularly if Leipzig fail to qualify for the Champions League.

German newspaper Bild (via Daily Mail) is reporting that Leipzig have offered to double Werner's wages with a £5.2m a year contract. However, this deal would include a £60m release clause which applies to ten major clubs.

Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick believes that Werner could stay at Leipzig for the next two to three years unless Bayern Munich come in with a serious offer.

"If Bayern are serious, then it will be difficult for us," said Rangnick. "But they often play with one striker, so I see him staying with us for the next two or three years."

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

However, Mintzlaff has previously hinted that Werner will be sold at the end of the season if he does not agree a new contract before then, as his price would start to fall significantly in the final 12 months before the expiry date.

"A club like us can not afford to have Timo Werner go into his final contract year," said Mintzlaff.

Many sources report that Liverpool are favourites to land Werner, with scouts in attendance as he scored twice against Borussia Monchengladbach last month.