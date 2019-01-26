Accrington Stanley Manager John Coleman Launches Extraordinary Rant at Referee After FA Cup Defeat

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has claimed he is 'falling out of love with football', following his side's elimination from the FA Cup, at the hands of Championship side Derby County.

The Lancashire outfit were beaten 1-0 thanks to Martyn Waghorn's 78th-minute strike, which saw the Rams book their place in the fifth round of the competition, after Daniel Barlaser was dismissed having received two bookings.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The on-loan Newcastle United midfielder received two yellow card offences in each half for mis-timed challenges and saw red in the 59th minute, with Coleman claiming his side were unfairly punished by referee Jonathan Moss over the course of the match.

As quoted by The Independent, Coleman said: "I feel physically sick. I am rapidly falling out of love with football. Each week you get stiffed by a decision. It’s a tackle, it’s not dangerous. It happened two minutes before on our lad and the referee said it was a coming together."

Irate with the decision, Coleman also admitted that certain instances of poor officiating make him want to stop coaching entirely, before wishing their victorious opponents well going forward - albeit with scepticism.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"I sometimes feel like packing in," he remarked, "Good luck to Derby, I hope they go on and win it but I can’t see it."


Despite the dismissal, the Stanley boss insisted there were positives to take from the result, suggesting that the complexion of the game hadn't changed the team's performance, despite playing the remaining half-hour with ten men.

"The best thing I can say is that you couldn’t tell we were playing with 10 men for the last 25 minutes. Even the most ardent Derby fan would say they didn’t deserve a win, a draw at best."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message