Martin Caceres Arrives in Turin for Juventus Medical Ahead of Third Spell at Club

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical ahead of a potential move to Juventus, in which could become his third spell at the Bianconeri. 

The 31-year-old versatile defender has rarely featured for his current side Lazio this season, with him only making four Serie A appearances this season, having fallen out of favour with the club's manager Simone Inzaghi.

Caceres spent five seasons at Juventus across his two spells, winning the Serie A title in every season in which he played for the Old Lady. He has appeared for Juventus on 110 occasions, scoring seven goals.

If a third spell at the club is announced for Caceres, then it could coincide with the possible departure of Moroccan centre-back Mehdi Benatia, who has been linked with a move to Qatari club Al Duhail. The Uruguayan will also act as cover for the currently injured Andrea Barzagli, who is out until February with a thigh injury.

The deal for Caceres also looks to be materialising due to Lazio's financial's situation, with the Rome club looking to offload fringe players to ease the pressure on the club's wage bill.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Caceres has spent the majority of his career in Italy and Spain, with the South American having also appeared for FC Barcelona, where he won the Champions League, as well as Recreativo and Sevilla. In Italy he has starred for Juventus, Hellas Verona and current club Lazio. Caceres also had a short spell in the Premier League with south coast club Southampton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message