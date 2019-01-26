Martin Caceres Arrives in Turin for Juventus Medical Ahead of Third Spell at Club

Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical ahead of a potential move to Juventus, in which could become his third spell at the Bianconeri.

The 31-year-old versatile defender has rarely featured for his current side Lazio this season, with him only making four Serie A appearances this season, having fallen out of favour with the club's manager Simone Inzaghi.

Martin Caceres has arrived at #JMedical to begin his tests. pic.twitter.com/nALvKNE0bZ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2019

Caceres spent five seasons at Juventus across his two spells, winning the Serie A title in every season in which he played for the Old Lady. He has appeared for Juventus on 110 occasions, scoring seven goals.

If a third spell at the club is announced for Caceres, then it could coincide with the possible departure of Moroccan centre-back Mehdi Benatia, who has been linked with a move to Qatari club Al Duhail. The Uruguayan will also act as cover for the currently injured Andrea Barzagli, who is out until February with a thigh injury.

The deal for Caceres also looks to be materialising due to Lazio's financial's situation, with the Rome club looking to offload fringe players to ease the pressure on the club's wage bill.

Caceres has spent the majority of his career in Italy and Spain, with the South American having also appeared for FC Barcelona, where he won the Champions League, as well as Recreativo and Sevilla. In Italy he has starred for Juventus, Hellas Verona and current club Lazio. Caceres also had a short spell in the Premier League with south coast club Southampton.