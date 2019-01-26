Niko Kovac Rules Out Loaning Midfielder Renato Sanches to Paris Saint-Germain This Month

January 26, 2019

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has ruled out the possibility of sending Renato Sanches out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season, insisting the French side's injury crisis is "not our problem".

Sanches has only made 42 appearances for the Bundesliga champions since joining them from S.L. Benfica in 2016. He was used sparingly under Carlo Ancelotti in his first season before spending most of his loan spell at Swansea ruled out through injury.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Since Kovač has taken over, however, Sanches has made 16 appearances across all competitions and even put in a man of the match display against Benfica during the Champions League group stages.

PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique has spoken Bayern's Hasan Salihamidžić over a possible move for the midfielder this month, but Kovač insists that Sanches isn't going anywhere and will see out the remainder of the season at the Allianz Arena.

"I also know that Paris Saint-Germain have one or two problems in midfield. But it's not our problems," Kovač stressed, quoted by Bild. "I am very satisfied with Renato. I'm sure he'll be playing a lot of games during the second half of the season."

Sanches was an unused substitute during the Bundesliga's Rückrundenauftakt (matchday 18 in Germany's top fight) as Bayern Munich secured a 3-1 win over TSG Hoffenheim. Summer signing Leon Goretzka was the star of the show at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, scoring two goals in the first half to put the game out of sight.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Nico Schulz was able to pull one back for Julian Nagelsmann's side but Robert Lewandowski put the icing on the cake late in the match to ensure Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund at the top of the league table.

