Paul Pogba's Brother Reveals the Only Teams Man Utd Star Will Join if He Leaves Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will only look to join Barcelona or Real Madrid when the time comes for him to leave Old Trafford, according to his older brother Florentin.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Manchester United throughout the season but Pogba appears to have found a new lease of life under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring five goals and claiming four assists.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The former Juventus star's brother Florentin, who is on the cusp of joining Spanish side Elche, explained that José Mourinho's departure has been key to his sibling's recent form, adding that Pogba will only join "Barça or Madrid" if he leaves Old Trafford.

"Mourinho leaving was the key. He wasn't happy, and it was clear to see," Florentin told AS. "Now, under Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up.

"When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barça. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barça or Madrid.

"When he was at Juventus, he could have gone to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Manchester United, where it hadn't worked out for him the first time around. There was also movement [over a transfer to Madrid] when [Zinedine] Zidane was in charge, but he had his heart set on going back to England."

Pogba made his Manchester United debut in September 2011 during a League cup match against Leeds United, before eventually leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of that season to move to Turin.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

He returned to the north-west four years later, when United splashed out £94.5m on the Juventus star, and he's gone on to make a total of 122 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 25 goals and claiming 26 assists.