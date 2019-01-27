Arsenal Medical Team Provide Injury Updates on Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Arsenal have provided injury updates for defensive duo Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos after they were both injured during the Gunners' FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Friday.

Sokratis was taken off in the first-half after appearing to land awkwardly on his ankle, whilst Koscielny was forced to leave the pitch in the second period when Romelu Lukaku unintentionally swung a boot into his jaw.

On their official website, Arsenal provided some positive news for Koscielny, but it appears that Sokratis is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Koscielny suffered 'bruising and soft tissue swelling to face and jaw,' and is 'being reviewed on a daily basis.'

Meanwhile, Sokratis is 'expected to return to full training by the end of February' after the medical team completed an assessment of his ankle injury.

The latest on Laurent and Papa from our medical team

This is a big blow for Arsenal, who are already depleted in defence, with the likes of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding set to be out of action until the end of the season.





Unai Emery spoke about the two injuries following the defeat to United, but his post match comments initially indicated that Sokratis' injury would not be serious.

"Sokratis hurt his ankle – I hope not a lot,” the Arsenal manager said, as per The Independent. “I do not think it is a big injury.

“Laurent Koscielny is going to the hospital tonight for analysis to see what injury he has. Maybe it is a break. I hope not. We are going to have to wait.”

Arsenal travel to face Cardiff on Tuesday evening and it is yet to be confirmed whether Koscielny will be available for selection.