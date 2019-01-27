Bournemouth 'Increasingly Resigned' to Selling Nathan Ake as Premier League Giants Consider Bids

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Bournemouth have reportedly started preparing for life without star centre-back Nathan Ake, who has attracted attention from some of the Premier League's biggest sides.

After leaving Chelsea in a £20m deal in 2017, Ake has established himself as one of the league's most exciting prospects, and many European giants are said to have been monitoring his development this season.

News of the club's standpoint comes from the Mirror, who state that Bournemouth are resigned to losing their star players, either in January or at the end of the season. 

As a result, manager Eddie Howe has been active in the winter transfer market. Bournemouth have already completed a £12m move for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, as they feel as though Ake will soon be the subject of substantial offers from elite sides.

The Cherries also authorised the £19m signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool as they braced themselves for a huge offer from Chelsea for Callum Wilson. The Blues were thought to have been incredibly keen on Wilson, but instead opted to bring in Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Ake has been the subject of interest from Tottenham HotspurManchester City and Manchester United, whilst former side Chelsea were also said to be keen on bringing the Dutchman back to Stamford Bridge in a £40m deal.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with moves to both Spain and Germany, and Howe is seemingly bracing himself for significant offers for Ake in the near future.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

After joining Chelsea in 2011, Ake spent several years as one of the gems of the Blues' academy, but it was a temporary spell with Bournemouth which propelled Ake into the limelight. He has since gone on to make 76 appearances for the club, and Ake has also cemented his place as a regular part of the Dutch national team.

