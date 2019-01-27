Callum Hudson-Odoi Fearing Chelsea Will Block Move to Bayern Munich as January Deadline Approaches

January 27, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly fearing that his late request to join Bayern Munich will be denied by Chelsea due to the prospect of the winger becoming a Champions League star.

The 18-year-old is widely reported to have asked Chelsea to be allowed to complete a move to the Bundesliga champions this month as Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline fast approaches.

Bayern’s latest offer for the youngster is said to be £35m, though Chelsea have so far refused to allow Hudson-Odoi to complete the move. According to The Sun, the Blues fear that the forward could become the next future star to slip their grasp.

Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah are the most famed examples of top talents which have gone on to become global stars after leaving Chelsea in recent years.

It is suggested that there is a feeling at Stamford Bridge that Hudson-Odoi could go on to have a similar impact elsewhere, should the Blues decide to sanction his move to Bayern Munich.

The young forward would be eligible to feature for Bayern in their upcoming Champions League tie against Liverpool, offering a potential platform for Hudson-Odoi to have an instant impact for the Bavarians if he completes a transfer in January.

There is an apparent sense that the Chelsea winger could slot straight into the first team fold at the Allianz Arena as a successor to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, with a potentially similar path to stardom in German football to that of Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City starlet has become a star player for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga leaders in 2017, and Hudson-Odoi could be afforded a similar route to regular first team football at Bayern.

Despite having been offered a lucrative new contract to extend his stay in west London, Hudson-Odoi has apparently rejected the offer in favour of furthering his career development abroad.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has responded to Bayern’s interest by increasing Hudson-Odoi’s playing time of late, though the winger has still accumulated just 61 minutes of Premier League action in total in that time.

