David Luiz Poised to Sign One-Year Contract Extension With Chelsea After Impressive Season

David Luiz is understood to be close to agreeing a new one-year contract extension with Chelsea.

The Brazilian defender signed a three-year deal when he rejoined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2016 but, with that deal set to expire at the end of the season, his future at Stamford Bridge has looked a little uncertain in recent months.

According to Goal, Chelsea have now laid out a brand new 12 month agreement, in accordance with their contract policy for players over 30-years-old, and Luiz is said to be prepared to put pen to paper.

The report from Goal goes on to claim that Luiz's representatives have already been in London over the past few days to negotiate the new deal. The talks have been positive, indicating that it is only a matter of time before Luiz is tied down for another year.

With just six months remaining on his current contract, Luiz is free to begin talk with clubs outside of England and the likes of Napoli and Monaco had both previously expressed an interest in snapping up the 31-year-old on a free transfer.

However, he has been a first team regular under Maurizio Sarri this season and, due to the fact that he is set to remain an important part of Chelsea's plans, he is more than willing to commit his immediate future to the Blues.

He has already made 28 appearances so far this season and has missed just one Premier League match, where he was rested alongside a number of first team regulars against Wolves in December.