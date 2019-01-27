Ernesto Valverde Defends Rotation After Resting Lionel Messi During Barcelona's Defeat to Sevilla

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted that he has no regrets over his decision to rest Lionel Messi during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants fell to a surprise defeat in the first leg of their quarter final tie against La Liga rivals Sevilla in the absence of their talisman, with new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng included in the starting XI.

Barcelona missed Messi’s star quality as they were humbled at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium but, as quoted by Goal, Valverde insisted: “These things are at the discretion of the coach, who is the one who knows the players best and knows how they are.

“I can say little more. The data that I have of the players, nobody [else] has – only those of us inside [the club].

“I do what I think is best for us and the group. There is talk of rotations when we lose.”

Barcelona face a tough task in overturning the two-goal deficit in the second leg against Sevilla but remain in a strong position at the top of the La Liga table ahead of a testing clash away to Girona on Sunday.

“All matches have a high difficulty level,” Valverde said ahead of the game. “It’s a derby and there’s more energy in those matches. They are played with enthusiasm.

“We know how hard it is to win in Montilivi. It’s going to be difficult and important. We are at a time when points count. It will be difficult.”

Barcelona recently confirmed the signing of Dutch sensation Frenkie de Jong, with the Ajax star set to arrive at the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Valverde was asked about former Barca coach Pep Guardiola’s talks to sign the player for Manchester City prior to his decision to sign for the La Liga outfit. The 54-year-old replied: “You cannot talk to a player who has a contract. It’s not in my code.

“Everyone has their way of acting. I have nothing more to say.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message