Mauricio Pochettino Gives Update on Son Heung-min's Status Ahead of Spurs' Clash With Watford

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Following Tottenham's disastrous week which saw them exit two cup competitions, there could be some good news on the horizon for Spurs fans with the potential return of Son Heung-min from the Asia Cup.

Son's South Korea side, widely tipped to win the competition, were eliminated following their 1-0 quarter-final loss to Qatar on Friday and the Korean has arrived back in north London.

Kaz Photography/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media (as quoted by 101 Great Goalsfollowing the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and told reporters: "Yes, yes. Today we were with him on the training ground in the morning. He’s so tired, he played three games.

"Very tough games. Of course not too much energy today, but we hope he’ll be available and ready on Wednesday to help the team," added the Spurs boss.

Tottenham have been without talisman Harry Kane due to an ankle injury and with Son's absence on international duty have resorted to ex-Swansea City man Fernando Llorente - who has failed to win over Spurs fans since his £13m move in 2017.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The 33-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season but has scored five in the Carabao and FA Cup competitions.

Before leaving for the Asian Cup, Son was in good form for Tottenham - making 17 appearances, scoring eight and assisting six goals as Spurs mounted a credible title challenge.

Such title hopes have since evaporated but Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday night, facing Watford for the third time this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message