Mauricio Pochettino Gives Update on Son Heung-min's Status Ahead of Spurs' Clash With Watford

Following Tottenham's disastrous week which saw them exit two cup competitions, there could be some good news on the horizon for Spurs fans with the potential return of Son Heung-min from the Asia Cup.

Son's South Korea side, widely tipped to win the competition, were eliminated following their 1-0 quarter-final loss to Qatar on Friday and the Korean has arrived back in north London.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media (as quoted by 101 Great Goals) following the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and told reporters: "Yes, yes. Today we were with him on the training ground in the morning. He’s so tired, he played three games.

"Very tough games. Of course not too much energy today, but we hope he’ll be available and ready on Wednesday to help the team," added the Spurs boss.

Tottenham have been without talisman Harry Kane due to an ankle injury and with Son's absence on international duty have resorted to ex-Swansea City man Fernando Llorente - who has failed to win over Spurs fans since his £13m move in 2017.

The 33-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season but has scored five in the Carabao and FA Cup competitions.

Before leaving for the Asian Cup, Son was in good form for Tottenham - making 17 appearances, scoring eight and assisting six goals as Spurs mounted a credible title challenge.

Heung min son is finally back from international duty after a few weeks in the Asian Cup! This is massive for us pic.twitter.com/mA1KmfbnDa — THFC_News (@Spurs_Army_) January 26, 2019

Such title hopes have since evaporated but Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday night, facing Watford for the third time this season.