Notts County Owner Posts Accidental Penis Image and Puts Club Up for Sale in the Same Weekend

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Notts County owner Alan Hard has 'very reluctantly' put the club up for sale just hours after accidentally posting a tweet that inadvertently contained an image of an unexpected body part. His penis. 

The businessman, who bought the League Two side two years ago, was forced to apologise for the now deleted tweet, and has insisted that neither the gaffe or the club's current league position are the cause of this sudden move to sell.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He has also since taken himself off the platform. In a statement quoted by the Independent, Hardy has revealed: "After considerable soul-searching, I no longer feel I can continue as the owner of Notts County Football Club.

"I would like to make it clear from the outset that the club's current league position is not a factor in this decision, nor are any of the events which have unfolded in the media this weekend."

County currently sit rock bottom of the Football League's lowest division, nine points off safety, with their most recent defeat a damaging one against fellow stragglers Yeovil Town. 

Hardy continued: "Everyone at Meadow Lane remains staunchly committed to preserving our proud status as the world's oldest Football League club and, until a new buyer is found, I will continue to support that aim.

"The truth is, my efforts to restore Notts County's fortunes over the last two years mean my other businesses have had to take a back seat. They are now in need of my full attention."

The club appointed former AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley in November after the dismissal of Harry Kewell, though they have recorded just one win under their new boss.

