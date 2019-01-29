Arjen Robben's Father Plays Down Links With FC Tokyo as Bayern Munich Star Plans Next Move

Arjen Robben's supposed interest in signing for Japanese side FC Tokyo, once his current contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season, has been shot down.

Robben has already confirmed that he will be moving on at the end of the season, after a successful ten-year spell with Bayern that has seen him make over 300 appearances, registering an impressive 143 goals and 101 assists in the process.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

According to Yahoo Japan, Robben is eyeing up a potential move to Japan and could be the next illustrious name to ply his trade in the J1 League.

Japan has attracted plenty of ageing superstars in recent years, with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, Lucas Podolski and David Villa all opting to make the trip east to continue their playing careers.

There has also been significant interest from China and the Middle East for Robben, but Yahoo Japan claimed that FC Tokyo are 'close to acquiring' the Bayern winger's signature.

Das @ArjenRobben vor einem möglichen Engagement in Japan steht ist Quatsch und ein Gerücht! Das bestätigte Vater Robben@SkySportNewsHD

Weiter sagte er:

„Er will erstmal wieder fit werden und eine Entscheidung über seine Zukunft ist noch nicht gefallen“ @SkySportDE @FCBayern — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 29, 2019

However, Sky Sports reporter Torben Hoffmann quickly rubbished the reports on Twitter, while quoting the Dutch star's own father, who said: "He [Robben] wants to be fit again first and a decision about his future has not yet fallen"

Robben has also been linked with a potential return to one of his former sides in the Eredivise. Both FC Groningen and PSV Eindhoven are said to be interesting in welcoming back the 35-year-old, who last played in the Netherlands' top division 15 years ago.