Arsenal to Seal Loan Move for Barcelona's Denis Suarez After Breakthrough in Talks

Talks between Arsenal and Barcelona over the signing of midfielder Denis Suarez have resumed ahead of transfer deadline on Thursday, with a deal potentially completed 'in the next few hours'.

A proposed loan move for the 25-year-old to the Emirates had appeared to break down earlier in the window, after the two parties reportedly failed to agree on terms regarding a purchase option for the midfielder.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo however, talks between the Gunners and Barca are now back on for Suarez, claiming that a deal could be finalised 'in the next few hours' should talks continue positively.

The media outlet also reports that Suarez, who has two goals and one assist in eight appearances this season, will first sign a contract extension at the Nou Camp until 2021, with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

Once that has been agreed, the Spaniard will then be allowed to join Unai Emery's side on loan for the remainder of the season, with Arsenal having the option of paying a £2m reserve fee before signing him in the summer, although a permanent signing isn't mandatory for the Gunners.

🚨‼️ Denis Suárez RENUEVA hasta 2021 y se marcha CEDIDO al Arsenal https://t.co/dgZbMQPAdk lo cuenta @EduPolo pic.twitter.com/XxHIyGFb4g — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 29, 2019

Suarez had been the subject of interest from fellow La Liga sides Sevilla and Real Betis for his signature, with fees of between €15-20m touted for him, although the lure of the Premier League appears to have swayed the Spanish international.

Having joined Barcelona in 2016 from Villarreal, Suarez has found regular game time difficult, making 71 appearances for the club in all competitions, although failed to nail down a regular starting place in the side.