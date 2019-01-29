FA Reveal Details of UEFA EURO 2020 & Citywide Volunteer Programme as Countdown Hits 500 Days

The FA have marked the 500 day countdown to UEFA EURO 2020 by launching the UEFA EURO 2020 and Citywide volunteer programmes.

London is one of 12 European cities to host the 60th edition of the tournament, with Wembley Stadium set to host seven matches - including both semi-finals and the final itself. After an impressive 2018 World Cup outing, England will be hopeful of securing qualification and giving their fans another glorious summer of memories to cherish.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The UEFA EURO 2020 Volunteer programme will give around 1300 people the chance to be involved in the delivery of the tournament, with a number of roles available at Wembley in areas such as event transport, accreditation, and broadcasting. A further 2000 recruits will be gathered by the Mayor of London, to support the city's fazes and transport hubs.

Those wishing to volunteer their services can applying on the FA's official website.

Discussing the initiative, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "There is nothing quite like the excitement and electricity that hosting games at a major international tournament can bring – to have that buzz around Wembley, London and the nation again will be extremely special. Hopefully, as a team we will be able to play our own role in UEFA EURO 2020.





But I would encourage anyone with an interest in the tournament to consider applying to be a volunteer. You will be part of that incredible atmosphere and will play an invaluable role in welcoming fans to London and Wembley – it promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

England begin their qualification campaign in March, with a home match against the Czech Republic. The Three Lions will face each of their opponents both home and away, with exciting matches against Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Kosovo also on the horizon.