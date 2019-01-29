Marouane Fellaini Inches Closer to Chinese Super League Move as Club Meets With Man Utd Officials

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is believed to be edging closer to a move to the Chinese Super League, with an unnamed club reportedly holding talks with the Red Devils over a potential deal.

The 31-year-old has always played a bit-part role at Old Trafford since joining from Everton back in 2013, but his involvement has been particularly limited under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and has played just 31 minutes of football since he took over from José Mourinho in December.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the powerful midfielder is set to have showdown talks with United on Tuesday to determine his future, with a delegation from a Chinese Super League side preparing to hammer out a deal with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward. The report notes that Chinese transfer window doesn't close until 28 February.

Sky Sports News back up the claims that a move to China could be on the cards, and have too suggested that the Red Devils are in talks with a top level Chinese side.

Certainly, Fellaini has shown little desire to play week in, week out football since moving to the Red Devils, and a lucrative, money-oriented move abroad would not be out of the question. The  player signed a contract extension with United back in June, extending his stay until 2020, but he is still likely to be available for a relatively low cost price.

Meanwhile, United are believed to be ready to offer veteran pair Ashley Young and Juan Mata short-term contract extensions to remain at Old Trafford. The experienced duo will both be free to leave the club as free agents upon the expiry of their respective contracts in the summer, but the Red Devils are thought to have offered them both a one-year extension.

