Monaco Left-Back Antonio Barreca 'Expected' to Sign for Newcastle United in Coming Days

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Newcastle United are set to make their first signing of the winter transfer window as a move for Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca edges closer. Rafa Benitez will have to act fast if a deal is to get over the line, however, with the window slamming shut on Thursday evening.

Though Magpies owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to spend during this window, Benitez identified Barecca as a prime transfer target this month and is now expected to complete a deal to bring the 23-year-old to St James' Park.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Barreca will sign in the 'coming days' after Newcastle recently revived their interest in Monaco's full-back, having seen their pursuit of Lazio's Jordan Lukaku fall through after the Belgian failed a medical.

The Tyneside outfit are one of ten Premier League clubs yet to make a signing this year, and though Benitez has made his transfer targets evident from the outset, the lack of funding from the board has restricted any activity so far this month.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Barreca struggled under the tutelage of Thierry Henry, who was replaced by Leonardo Jardim last week, with Monaco sitting 19th in Ligue 1. The out-of-favour full-back has made just seven league starts for the struggling side this term, none of which came during Henry's brief tenure. 

With Matt Richie being drafted in to play at left-back for the last three games, Benitez cannot be blamed for prioritising the signing of a new full-back and it finally appears the Spaniard could be getting his man.

The Magpies sit 17th in the league as they go into a tricky run of games where they will face Man City, Tottenham and Wolves across a 13-day stretch. A lack of transfer activity could come back to haunt Newcastle this term as they currently sit just two points clear of the drop zone and all three clubs below them have invested in their squads this month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message