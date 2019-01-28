How to Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Newcastle face Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday, Jan. 29.  

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

Manchester City will continue its chase for the top spot in the Premier League on Tuesday, traveling on the road to face Newcastle. Kickoff from St. James' Park in Newcastle, England is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

Man City sits second in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool. The club has won three-straight Premier League matches, including a victory over Liverpool on Jan. 3. 

Newcastle has struggled this season, entering Tuesday's match ranked 17th out of 20 squads in the Premier League. Newcastle notched a road victory on Jan. 19 with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City. Fabian Schar tallied a pair of goals in the win. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message