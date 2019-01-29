Ole Gunner Solskjaer Reveals What Sir Alex Ferguson Told Him After Becoming Man Utd Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson told him he was 'ready' for the job, following the former's appointment as Manchester United's interim manager.

The Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm in December and has since brought a feel-good factor back to the club, winning all eight of his games since his temporary appointment.

Solskjaer is yet to put a foot wrong so far, but while many questioned his appointment at a time of crisis, Ferguson gave him an early vote confidence.

AFP/GettyImages

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: "Of course I text him [Ferguson] when I got the call and he gave me his blessing to put it that way. He thought I was ready for it because, obviously, we have kept in touch over the years down at Cardiff, when I was in Molde.





"He's been following my progress in Europe so it was just natural for me to make contact and then again he came down to visit us and had a chat with me and the staff, which was fantastic for us, because we know he knows everything about football.

"Now, he's getting older so I can't ring him every week, can I? I can't bother him! Of course, I see him after the game in the lounge at Old Trafford. I always visit him there and it's nice to see him, Cathy and his friends."

Ole puts Poch in his place here while talking about trophies. This is how a Man Utd manager should think! https://t.co/M4Xm1FrsDz — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) January 29, 2019

Solskjaer had been preparing pre-season with Molde when he got the call from United about taking over at Old Trafford. However, he admitted he needed little persuading to return to Manchester.

He added: "I tried to understand what it was all about and it is one of them you cannot say no to because: 1. It's a fantastic challenge and 2. It's the club that's closest to your heart so it's one of them they feel I'm the right man to help them.

"Of course, I'll always, always do that. I called my club [Molde], said, 'Just signed a new contract. Is there any chance we could get this sorted for now?' 'No problem'."

🙌 Ole Gunnar Solskjær has now won 8 games in 8 matches as manager of Manchester United manager



It took Sir Alex Ferguson 16 games to win 8 matches



GIVE HIM THE JOB #ARSMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2vvw9U6t1t — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 25, 2019

United are at home to Burnley next, with Solskjaer potentially becoming the first Premier League manager to win his first seven games in charge of a team in the competition.