Real Betis Enquire About Tottenham Outcast Vincent Janssen After Failed Agreement for Lucas Perez

By 90Min
January 29, 2019

Real Betis have enquired about the availability of Tottenham outcast Vincent Janssen after the La Liga outfit failed to agree a deal with West Ham for Lucas Perez.

Janssen recently recovered from a foot injury which kept him out of action for the first half of the season, but he has had to spend his time playing for Tottenham's Under-23 side rather than in the first team squad - even after the club's recent injury woes.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, La Liga outfit Real Betis are in the market for a new striker and, after negotiations with West Ham regarding a move for Lucas Perez collapsed, they have now turned their attentions to Janssen.

The Evening Standard have also claimed that Janssen's representatives were due to arrive in Spain today to discuss a loan deal, with Spurs aiming to negotiate an obligation to buy at the end of the season. 

Tottenham are keen to move on the Dutch striker before the end of the January transfer window, and the likes of Burnley and Wolves had both previously been linked with a potential move.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Janssen's agent, Patrick van Dieman, has confirmed that there has been plenty interest from a number of clubs, but Spurs are only willing to let the 24-year-old leave for a transfer fee.

"They only want to sell Janssen, because he is no longer in the plans of the club,” Van Diemen told Omroep Brabant. "Clubs do come forward, but it doesn’t actually become concrete. The most important thing now is that Janssen will play again.”

