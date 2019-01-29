Samir Nasri Insists He Has Never Doped as He Discusses Drip Incident That Led to 18-Month Ban

West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri has admitted he 'didn't know the rules' as he discussed the intravenous drip treatment, which led to him receiving an 18-month football ban.

The Frenchman received the ban in 2016, which increased from an initial six-month term, after being found to have violated UEFA's anti-doping regulations during a loan spell at Sevilla from Manchester City, having used treatment from the now infamous Drip Doctors.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Nasri has now given his side of the story. However, while he admits he didn't know the rules, he denies that he engaged in 'doping'.

Nasri said: "I was on holiday with my family. I became ill, I had a virus. I did not leave my room, I was suffering from vomiting, big headaches, I was empty.





"I called a friend and told him to find me a doctor. He couldn’t. He said to me: 'there is a clinic, it will re-boost you'. Especially as I was going back to Sevilla in two days’ time. I said OK. I didn’t know the rules.

"And that by the way, should serve as a lesson to all young players, to properly read the anti-doping rules, to really pay attention because everything can go in a completely different direction."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following his suspension, Nasri has since returned to the Premier League to join Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side, with the 31-year-old making three appearance in all competitions for the Hammers.

Wanting to get his career back on track, Nasri also wanted to refute any accusations made against him of doping, with him maintaining his innocence throughout the incident.

He added: "To be honest, I did not think that anything would come of it. This woman came to give me a drip of vitamins. She asked for a photo, I said yes, for me I hadn’t done anything wrong. I was of the view that this was not a doping product, it was fine.

"Can I promise that I have never doped? Yes, I have handed over the files, there was no doping product in it."